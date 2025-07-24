107,337 Shares in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Purchased by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 107,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

FTF stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th.

(Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.