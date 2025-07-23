ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $18.75. ZimVie shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 3,806,612 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZIMV shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on ZimVie from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised ZimVie from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ZimVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZimVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $521.63 million, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.07.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZimVie by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ZimVie by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ZimVie by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZimVie by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

