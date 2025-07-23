Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2025 earnings at $8.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of STLD stock opened at $132.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.82. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

