Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of Bruker Q2 Earnings

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bruker in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s FY2027 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Bruker Price Performance

Bruker stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. Bruker has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $72.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Bruker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Bruker by 54.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bruker by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 38.0% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

