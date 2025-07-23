Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 172.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 740.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,825,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,365,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434,098 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

