Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $2 Million Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $8,109,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Okta by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 target price on shares of Okta and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $1,470,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $646,709.64. This trade represents a 69.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $58,268.49. Following the sale, the director owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,021.28. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $4,472,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

