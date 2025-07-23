Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,241 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 437.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $105,626.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,012.78. This represents a 38.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

