Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,725,000 after acquiring an additional 232,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $885,886,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,676,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,377,000 after purchasing an additional 370,560 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,379,000 after purchasing an additional 171,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,862,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,710,000 after purchasing an additional 339,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $144.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $145.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

