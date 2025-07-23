Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 1,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.07 and its 200 day moving average is $200.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $172.72 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

