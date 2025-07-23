Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 10,038 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 price objective on monday.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.23.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $287.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.41, a PEG ratio of 102.82 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $188.01 and a 1 year high of $342.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.60.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

