Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,283,000 after buying an additional 1,692,177 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $79,291,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $3,534,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,147,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,898,000 after purchasing an additional 668,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

