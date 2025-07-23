Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

NYSE XPOF opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 564.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 640,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 544,382 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,655,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 253,631 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $2,590,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 306,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 166,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,151,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

