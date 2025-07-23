X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Imation (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Head-To-Head Survey

Volatility and Risk

Imation has a beta of 5.93, meaning that its share price is 493% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Imation and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Imation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imation N/A N/A N/A X Financial 24.76% 23.30% 13.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Imation and X Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imation $100,000.00 9.00 -$3.00 million N/A N/A X Financial $804.43 million 0.92 $210.97 million $4.80 3.68

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Imation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Imation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of X Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

X Financial beats Imation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imation

(Get Free Report)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About X Financial

(Get Free Report)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as funds, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. In addition, it engages in the technology development, service, and sale of products; and provision of guarantee and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Imation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.