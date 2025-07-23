WorthPointe LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of WorthPointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

