WorthPointe LLC Purchases 11,712 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

WorthPointe LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

