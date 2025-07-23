WorthPointe LLC Has $380,000 Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

WorthPointe LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 77,276 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 4.4%

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

