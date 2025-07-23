WorthPointe LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

WorthPointe LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. WorthPointe LLC owned about 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,330,000. Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,737,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 44,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:UJUL opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.41. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $37.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

