WorthPointe LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

WorthPointe LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up about 1.0% of WorthPointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WorthPointe LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.3% during the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $10,155,000.

PJAN stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

