WorthPointe LLC Has $10.83 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

WorthPointe LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 4.8% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period.
Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09.
About Avantis International Equity ETF
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
