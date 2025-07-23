WorthPointe LLC Has $10.83 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

WorthPointe LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 4.8% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.