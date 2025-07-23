Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Stake Lessened by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Worthington Steel worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Worthington Steel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WS opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.87. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

About Worthington Steel



Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

