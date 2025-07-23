WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in WNS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in WNS by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. Baird R W downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of WNS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.50 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

WNS stock opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. WNS has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. WNS had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

