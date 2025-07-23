William Blair Issues Optimistic Estimate for TRV Earnings

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $6.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.60. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.13 EPS.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.56.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $266.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $205.24 and a 52-week high of $277.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $4,142,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,685.25. This trade represents a 71.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.