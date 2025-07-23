What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for BancFirst Q3 Earnings?

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for BancFirst in a report issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BancFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.62 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BANF

BancFirst Stock Down 1.4%

BANF opened at $131.33 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $95.78 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 34,094.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 63,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In related news, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,720. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.