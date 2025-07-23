Weyerhaeuser (WY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 4.5%

WY opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,249,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,878,000 after buying an additional 346,571 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

