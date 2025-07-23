WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM opened at $234.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $248.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna set a $265.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

