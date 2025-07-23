WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $14.11 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 3.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH opened at $285.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $293.53.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.