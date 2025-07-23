WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Grows Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 720,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,073,000 after acquiring an additional 326,543 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Elevance Health by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $434.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $281.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.40 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.02.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

