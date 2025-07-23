Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,747,000 after acquiring an additional 167,936 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 29,815.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 123,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after acquiring an additional 68,564 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 68,508 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,765,000 after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.26. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.