Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,897,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,897,000 after acquiring an additional 319,085 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,160,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,465,000 after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $76.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0898 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

