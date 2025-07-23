Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,249,000 after purchasing an additional 493,609 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,071,000 after buying an additional 287,218 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,630.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,566,000 after acquiring an additional 281,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 901,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,323,000 after purchasing an additional 268,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.