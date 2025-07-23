Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 172,386 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,364,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,386 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,250,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 220,505 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 998,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 468,696 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 739,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 268,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLC stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

About Oxford Lane Capital

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 26.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.96%.

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.