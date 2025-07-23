Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

DHI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

NYSE:DHI opened at $153.31 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

