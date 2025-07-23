Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Announces Earnings Results

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90, Zacks reports. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Weatherford International Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $134.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFRD. Raymond James Financial lowered Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, Director Neal P. Goldman purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.04 per share, for a total transaction of $504,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,074.44. This represents a 90.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 81,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 84,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

