Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 9,921 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $223.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

