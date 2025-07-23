Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 5.6% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Illumine Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Price Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $300.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.73. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $148.55 and a 1-year high of $314.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $871.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total value of $559,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,559.98. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,320. This trade represents a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $234.00 target price on Fabrinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FN

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.