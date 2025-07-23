Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases New Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,842 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 213.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $92,502,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.34. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

