Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Repligen by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,136,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,027,165,000 after buying an additional 743,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,101,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,723 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,543,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,176,000 after acquiring an additional 122,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Repligen by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,508,000 after acquiring an additional 191,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.20. Repligen Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.97 and a 1 year high of $182.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

