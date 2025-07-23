Wealth Alliance LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,497,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,630,000 after acquiring an additional 159,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,082,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,701,000 after purchasing an additional 86,676 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,613,000 after purchasing an additional 197,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,747,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 461,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,295,000 after buying an additional 19,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $136.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.19 and a 200-day moving average of $137.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.73%.

Separately, Macquarie decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $290,794.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,985.22. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $731,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,245. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,336 shares of company stock worth $2,902,377 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

