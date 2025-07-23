Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Hasbro by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 21.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

HAS stock opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

