Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 118 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.33. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $90.61 and a one year high of $124.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $168.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.