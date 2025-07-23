Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III Sells 9,702 Shares of Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $359,944.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 490,870 shares in the company, valued at $18,211,277. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.38.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Waystar had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Waystar by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Waystar by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waystar by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

