Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.50. Wartsila shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRTBY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wartsila from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Wartsila from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Wartsila alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Wartsila

Wartsila Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wartsila had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wartsila will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wartsila

(Get Free Report)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wartsila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wartsila and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.