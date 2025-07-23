Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,511,128.70. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $166,726.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 649,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,674.80. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,820 shares of company stock worth $14,965,435 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

