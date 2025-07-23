Wall Street Zen Downgrades Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) to Sell

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 12.6%

Shares of DFH stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.90. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

