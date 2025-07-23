Wall Street Zen Downgrades Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) to Sell

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 12.6%
Shares of DFH stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.90. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.
About Dream Finders Homes
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Finders Homes
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.