Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $3.42 Million Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000. ProShares Short QQQ comprises 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.56% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $262,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of PSQ opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.