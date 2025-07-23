Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $3.28 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 176.7% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Ecolab stock opened at $270.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.96 and a 52-week high of $274.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.44. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.33%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

