Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Shares in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,959 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 34.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $907,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. increased their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

