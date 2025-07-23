Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases 469 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,840,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total transaction of $205,045.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,394.85. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total transaction of $4,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 339,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,292,825.62. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $217.07 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.18 and a 12 month high of $241.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

