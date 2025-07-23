Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 1,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Brinker International from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.41.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $161.65 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $192.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.03 and its 200-day moving average is $156.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a return on equity of 333.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,650.64. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,522.81. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,062 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

