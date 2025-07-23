Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $274.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.47. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $290.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

